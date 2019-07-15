ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 21-year-old man was kidnapped and robbed while purchasing CDs over the weekend.
The victim told police he met two men in the 3700 block of Union in north St. Louis to make the purchase early Saturday morning. After getting into the suspect’s blue sedan, the men locked the doors and one of them pointed a gun at the victim, according to police.
The victim was then driven to an alley near Thekla and Union and ordered out of the vehicle. The suspects reportedly took the man’s wallet, phone and bag before demanding his Nike shorts.
After getting the man’s shorts, the suspects got back into the car and drove away.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.