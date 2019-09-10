ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Police are investigating after an argument in south St. Louis left one woman wounded Monday afternoon.
According to officials, a 34-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were inside a home in the 5200 block of Tennessee at 2 p.m. when they got in an argument with an 18-year-old boy about not helping around the house.
During the argument, the 18-year-old got angry and pulled a gun out at the 50-year-old man. Police said the woman then attempted to intervene and disarm the teen but was shot in the foot during the struggle.
The 18-year-old then fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police said a 3-year-old boy was inside the home during the shooting.
Emergency crews took the 34-year-old woman to a local hospital for treated for injuries.
No additional information has been released.
