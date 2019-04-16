ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 3-year-old was injured when shots were fired late Monday night in north St. Louis.
The toddler and his mother were reportedly sitting in a car at a gas station in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge when someone fired shots at a car just after 11:40 p.m.
The boy was injured by glass. Nobody was struck by the gunfire.
Following the incident, the mother drove a short distance and called for police.
No information regarding suspect has been released.
