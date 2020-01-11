ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was in the car when a 40-year-old was shot in the head while driving in north St. Louis City Friday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 40-year-old man was driving near the Page Blvd. and Skinker Parkway area when a gray SUV pulled up to him. Police said the man had a 10-year-old girl with him in the car.
A suspect fired shots toward the victims and hit the man in the head, police say. The girl wasn't hit during the incident.
No other information was released.
