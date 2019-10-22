Eureka, Illinois (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy accused of setting fire to his family home appeared in Illinois court Monday. Kyle Alwood was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and various counts of arson for the killing of five of his relatives on one night in April. Prosecutors say the boy intentionally set the blaze.
CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett was in the courtroom where the judge laid out the charges against the boy. Barnett said Kyle was barely visible above the back of his chair, and his feet barely touched the ground. During the arraignment, Alwood's attorney had to explain some of the terms the judge used, including the words "alleged," "arson" and "residents."
READ:Mother of 9-year-old charged in Illinois fire that killed family members: He's not a "monster"
Kyle left the courtroom in tears with his arms crossed, escorted by his paternal grandfather, Barnett added.
Since the incident, Kyle's mother Katie Alwood has been hit with a gag order restricting her ability to talk about the case. She is currently in a Chicago hospital being treated for unspecified medical issues, according to Barnett.
Katie spoke with CBS News shortly after the incident, and fought back tears as she talked about her son.
"Everyone is looking at him like he's some kind of monster, but that's not who he is," Alwood said, adding, "People make mistakes and that's what this is. Yes, it was a horrible tragedy, but it's still not something to throw his life away over."
The victims are all members of the family: Alwood's other children, Daemeon and Ariel Wall, ages 2 and 1, respectively; her grandmother, Kathryn Murray, 69; her fiancé, Jason Wall, 34; and her niece, Rose Alwood, 2. Alwood was in the home when the fire broke out.
"I stood at the window and I told my kids I was sorry I couldn't save them," Alwood said. "Mommy was right here and I loved them. You know, so, at least hopefully they heard that. I told Jason I loved him... And then something told me that they're gone.
Read more from CBS News
© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.