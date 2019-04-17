ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 66-year-old man is recovering at an area hospital following a shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.
According to police, a man was shot in the back of the head near the area of Bircher and Marcus just past 7:30 a.m. The man reportedly walked to a home on Carter Ave to call 911.
The man was conscious and breathing when police arrived.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
