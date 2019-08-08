ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in north St. Louis Wednesday.
The teen arrived at the hospital after being shot in the foot in the 1200 block of Cass Avenue between 8:30 and 9 p.m., according to police. The boy told officers he was walking in the area with two other teens when they heard gunshots and all of them ran from the scene.
The 13-year-old then contacted a parent, who took him to the hospital.
The two people walking with the boy at the time of the shooting have not been identified or found, police said.
The boy reportedly changed his statement several times regarding the location and series of events surrounding the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
