BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A woman and a 3-year-old child were rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in the Metro East.
Firefighters arrived to a home on Memorial Drive in Belleville that caught on fire. around 2 a.m. Tuesday. A woman in her 20s and a 3-year-old were pulled out the home and taken to a local hospital.
Neighbor Stephen Spence said she heard the woman's grandmother, who got out the house, yelling for everyone else to evacuate.
"I saw flames coming from each and every window and she was trying to respond to her daughter but she was getting no response," said Spence.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
