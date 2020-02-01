ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager was shot in a drive-by shooting in north St. Louis City Friday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 16-year-old male was walking near North Garrison Ave. and James Cool Papa Bell Ave. around 6:45 p.m. Friday when suspects in a dark car approached him and fired shots at him. The victim was hit in the hip.
Police said the suspects immediately left the area. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No other information was released.
