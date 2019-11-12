ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 12-year-old girl has died almost a month after being hit by a St. Louis County police car, according to the St. Louis Police Department.
Read: ‘She flew in the air and came back down’; officer who hit girl during chase was reportedly driving 29 MPH over the speed limit
Akeelah Jackson was hit by the police car around 5:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of Halls Ferry on Oct. 14. The 25-year-old officer was reportedly chasing someone reaching speeds of 59 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone with no lights or sirens on when Jackson stepped into the street.
A witness to the incident told News 4 that Jackson looked up at the squad car and had no time to react.
"The car hit her and she flew in the air and came back down," said the witness.
“She nearly broke every bone in her body. Both legs, arms, skull fracture, jaw, teeth missing, and knocked out her wrist,” Willie Jackson, Akeelah’s father, previously told News 4.
After hitting the girl, police said the officer stopped, reported the incident and is cooperating with the St. Louis Police Department.
There was no video of the incident.
The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, St. Louis police said.
Following the news of Jackson's death, St. Louis County police released the following statement:
The news of Akeelah’s death is heart-breaking. She and her family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
St. Louis County police also said the Bureau of Professional Standards is still investigating the officer's actions during and leading up to the incident. The officer, who has four years experience, is still a member of the police department, officers told News 4 Tuesday morning.
No other information has been released.
