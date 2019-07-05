WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A fatal accident closed all lanes of westbound Interstate 44 just past Highway 141 for several hours Friday.
The crash happened sometime around 7:00 p.m., closing all lanes of the roadway. The lanes re-opened about 9:30 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Mazda Tribute was traveling westbound along the interstate when the driver lost control and the vehicle rotated and hit a guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, the vehicle then went across all the lanes of traffic and hit a concrete median. Then, the front of a 2013 Ford Escape hit the driver's side of the Mazda.
Brenda Mothershed, 70, was a passenger in the Mazda and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the crash scene. According to authorities, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Mazda was seriously injured and another passenger in the car sustained moderate injuries.
The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.
