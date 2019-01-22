ST. LOUIS (KMOv.com) – Two 15-year-old girls were carjacked after taking their aunt’s car in north St. Louis early Monday morning, according to police.
The teens told police they took their aunt’s maroon 2006 Chevrolet HHR to the 400 block of Blasé around 3 a.m. Monday. While seated in the vehicle, two male suspects, believed to be between 14 and 15 years old, approached them armed with guns.
The suspects opened the vehicle’s doors and demanded the girls to exit. When one of the suspects fired a shot into the air, one of the girls handed over the keys and then both victims ran from the area.
The suspects got into the car and drove off.
The investigation is ongoing.
