JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A southbound Union Pacific rock train struck and killed a teenage girl, on a bridge in Hematite, Missouri Sunday afternoon, police say.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said five juveniles were playing around a nearby creek. Three of them jumped off the bridge into the water when the train came toward them.
Police said the other two ran in the opposite direction, one of them made it off the tracks but the 15-year-old girl was fatally struck.
Police say Union Pacific Railroad is handling the investigation. The train crew was not injured.
This is a developing story. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
