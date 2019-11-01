MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A young girl was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis after being struck by a pickup truck while trick-or-treating on Halloween in Moscow Mills.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother on Kathy Ave just north of Melinda Drive around 7:30 p.m.
Authorities said the child's mother crossed the street and the daughter was trailing behind her when she darted into the roadway in front of a 1999 Dodge Ram.
The driver reportedly didn't have time to hit the brakes and hit the girl. The child was seriously injured, according to the MSHP.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.