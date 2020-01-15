ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 4-year-old girl was shot in the back while riding in a car in north St. Louis Tuesday night, according to police.
Police were told the girl was riding with four other people in a vehicle on Natural Bridge near Clara when someone in a dark sedan opened fire just after 6 p.m.
After realizing the girl had been injured, the driver of the vehicle headed to the hospital so she could receive treatment. The girl reportedly suffered a graze wound and was listed in stable condition.
No one else in the victim's vehicle, which included an 8-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, was injured.
In the police report, it is stated that there are no known suspects at this time.
No other information has been released.
