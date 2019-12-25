Chicago — A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot early Christmas morning, CBS Chicago reports. Emergency crews responded at approximately 1:37 a.m. The child was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
Police said the girl was in a residence at a family gathering when someone fired shots from the sidewalk into the house in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
"The little girl should have been waking up to opening up presents, instead of waking up in a hospital," anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes told local station WFLD-TV.
"I mean she's practically fighting for her life. As you can see, numerous shell casings out here, individuals shooting at somebody else, and then on Christmas. What is a Christmas going to look like in the years to come?" Holmes said.
