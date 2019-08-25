ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 10-year-old girl, and her mother and father were victims in a homicide that occurred near downtown St. Louis Saturday, relatives say.
The incident happened at the Edge Lofts the 700 block of N. 21st Street around 2:30 p.m. in the Downtown West neighborhood. All three victims, one man and two females, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were suffering from puncture wounds.
They were later identified as Nyla Banks, 10, Antoinette Banks, 45, and Gene Watson III, 46. Watson lived in the Edge Lofts. Relatives say the Nyla is the daughter of Antoinette and Watson III.
A person at the leasing office told News 4 the suspects entered the building with the victims and they were inside an apartment for several hours.
One resident told News 4 the building is not as secure as he would like.
"People move into lofts because they think its secure, but its different. This building isn't secure, like people who live in more expensive lots, you get people all the time. I don't really like letting them into the building because stuff like this happen and you don't know who you're letting in," said resident Eric Turner.
A door hanger left by police asked tenants to provide information about an investigation into something that happened in apartment 412.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
Nyla Banks is the 16th child to be a homicide victim in St. Louis City this summer.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses for the Banks family.
