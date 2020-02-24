SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 6-year-old girl was killed during a Sunday night crash in South Roxana.
Layla A. Williford-Mason, of Wood River, was killed during a crash on Illinois Route 111 at Broadway shortly after 6 p.m. According to police, Williford-Mason was the right rear seat passenger in a 2004 Nissan Altima when it collided with a 2002 Chevrolet pickup.
The girl was pronounced dead at the crash scene around 8 p.m. She was reportedly in a booster seat with a shoulder and lap belt. Authorities said there are indications that Williford-Mason died due to internal injuries, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine her precise cause of death.
Williford-Mason’s juvenile sibling, the drivers of both vehicles and a 21-year-old passenger in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital following the crash.
The Illinois State Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
