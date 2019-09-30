LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 12-year-old girl who had run onto a Missouri highway to grab a ball.
Lebanon police identified the girl killed in Saturday's crash as Jailei Luke. KYTV reports that her Jailei's grandmother, Maxine Sherrer, says she was playing in the yard with her cousins when a ball got away from them. She then ran onto Missouri 5 to get it.
Police say a black pickup truck hit her and left the scene. Jailei was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.