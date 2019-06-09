FRANKIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An 11-year-old girl was killed when a John Deere bulldozer backed over a John Deere Gator in Franklin County Saturday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 65-year-old man was driving a bulldozer in Labadie, Missouri, around noon when he hit a tree, causing it to topple over. The tree fell across the left side of the vehicle causing the man to try to back up away from the toppled tree.
As this was happening, a John Deere Gator had pulled up behind the bulldozer with 11-year-old Emma Proemsey inside. The man driving the bulldozer did not notice the Gator behind him and backed up over it.
Medical personnel were contacted and arrived on scene, where they pronounced Emma Proemsely dead from the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.