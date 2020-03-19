NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement is investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in the North County city of Northwoods.
St. Louis County police said Nakyah Durham was found Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.
Police said the girl was home with her family.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
