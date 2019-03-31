3-year-old girl found wandering by herself reunited with mother

Bakersfield, CA (CNN Wires) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Department is urging the community to keep a watchful eye after a 3-year-old girl was found wandering by herself in Oildale.
According to KCSO, on Friday, March 29, a 3-year-old girl was found wandering by herself in the 300 block of Washington Avenue in Oildale. KCSO says Deputy Jauch carried the girl back to his patrol car.
KCSO says they were able to reunite the girl with her mother.
