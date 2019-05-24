ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenage girl was found fatally shot in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
Police found Kristina Curry suffering from gunshot wounds just before 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Hartford. The 16-year-old died at the scene, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
