ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 16-year-old was found shot to death in a north St. Louis home overnight.
Just before 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 4400 block of Lexington. When officers arrived, they found Myiesha Cannon with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Read: St. Louis Police Chief on what's being done to stop violence against children
Cannon was pronounced dead at the scene.
A neighbor told News 4 they heard one shot and then came outside and saw police.
This is the latest shooting where a child was fatally shot. Earlier this week, a 3-year-old and 11-year-old were found fatally shot.
READ: Girl, 11, dies after being shot in the head in north St. Louis
Police have classified the shooting as a ‘suspicious death’ and said the homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.