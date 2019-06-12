ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 16-year-old was found shot to death in a north St. Louis home overnight.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 4400 block of Lexington. When officers arrived, they found Myiesha Cannon with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Cannon was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor told News 4 they heard one shot and then came outside and saw police.

This is the latest shooting where a child was fatally shot. Earlier this week, a 3-year-old and 11-year-old were found fatally shot.

Police have classified the shooting as a ‘suspicious death’ and said the homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

