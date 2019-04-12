HOUSTON, TX. (CNN/KTRK) -- A girl who just arrived in America a few months ago may be deported back to El Salvador alone.
FIEL Executive Director Ceaser Espinoz said Laura Maradiaga Alvarado and her family had been attending immigration court, but the government shutdown canceled one appearance. The confusion and communication caused Alvarado to get lost in the system until the family received a deportation letter Wednesday.
FIEL, an immigration rights group, found an attorney for Alvarado, hoping to reverse the decision.
"This mistake done by immigration court has put this family in jeopardy, they would be separated if it is not solved." said attorney Sylvia Mintz.
Mintz said the family is filing an appeal and hopes the courts will let Alvarado stay with her family.
CNN affiliate KTRK reached out to ICE about the matter but has not reportedly heard back.
