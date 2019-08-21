NAYLOR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has drowned in a private pond in southeast Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the girl as Reese Ainley, of Naylor. The patrol says she was found in the pond Monday after wandering away from a home. She later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
