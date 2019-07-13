Crews recover drowning victim, another in 'extremely serious' condition in Warren County
Marthsville Fire Department

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A little girl drowned after the vehicle she was in went into a pond near Marthasville in Warren County Saturday afternoon. 

Rescue crews found the vehicle completely under water in a pond off Orchard Lane in southern Warren County around 4:43 p.m.

Police said four people were inside the vehicle, three children and one adult.

Two of the children found their way back to the shore but a 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. The adult was airlifted to a hospital.

