WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A little girl drowned after the vehicle she was in went into a pond near Marthasville in Warren County Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews found the vehicle completely under water in a pond off Orchard Lane in southern Warren County around 4:43 p.m.
Police said four people were inside the vehicle, three children and one adult.
Two of the children found their way back to the shore but a 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. The adult was airlifted to a hospital.
