ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 10-year-old girl was cut early Sunday morning while trying to protect her mother from a man.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the girl's mother and a 41-year-old man were arguing just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Camellia Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood.
Police said the girl tried to intervene during the argument and that's when the man pulled out a knife and waved it at the girl, cutting her in the hand.
The man then left the area.
No other information was released.
