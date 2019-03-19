GRANITE CITY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A startling video surfaced of five boys attacking another boy in a Metro East park.
A couple found the video two nights ago while checking their daughter’s cell phone, and ended up sharing on Facebook.
“We check her social media all the time. Every night, basically,” said Rick Whitehead, father of the 11-year-old girl. “i just thought it was disgusting. There are people, who were actually standing there and recording it, who could have stopped it. Instead of stopping it, they laugh as he runs away.”
Thinking it was something all parents needed to see, Whitehead and his wife shared it on social media.
Now he says his daughter is being targeted by students at the school for harassment and he feels helpless.
“What can we do? I mean we have contacted the schools, we have contacted police. They say bring in all of the text messages and things like that. But, I mean, nothing protects her," he said.
Police say they investigated the incident in the video and all of the participants in the fight are juveniles.
While Whitehead is happy authorities are looking into it, he’s worried he’s running out of options to keep his daughter safe.
“She's going to school and trying to get by," he said. “We'll probably get out of this town. I mean really."
