ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 10-year-old girl was one three victims in a homicide that occurred near downtown St. Louis Saturday, police said.
The incident happened at the Edge Lofts the 700 block of N. 21st Street around 2:30 p.m. in the Downtown West neighborhood. All three victims, one man and two females, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were suffering from puncture wounds.
They were later identified as Nyla Banks, 10, Antoinette Banks, 45, and Gene Watson III, 46. Watson lived in the Edge Lofts.
A door hanger left by police asked tenants to provide information about an investigation into something that happened in apartment 412.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Nyla Banks is the 15th child to be a homicide victims in St. Louis City this summer.
