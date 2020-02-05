JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com – A 19-year-old from Jerseyville was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash.
Christian M. Cazier died after his car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a semi-truck on US 67 at Kristie Lane around 3:25 p.m. Cazier was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
