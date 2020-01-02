GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (CBS News) -- At just two years old, Truett Palmer has undergone 14 surgeries including a life-saving heart transplant last October.
Truett found strength in recovery through a therapy dog named Zuri.
That bond between boy and golden doodle is part of a holiday tale which began under desperate circumstances.
Born with a congenital heart defect, Palmer faced an uncertain future.
"He was born not breathing and with no heart rate," said Truett’s mother Danielle. “The uncertainty of what life would be like for him was terrifying, but through our faith we knew we'd make it through."
Last summer, after the second of three open heart surgeries, Truett met Zuri a golden doodle therapy dog at Boston Children's Hospital.
"She brought him so much joy,” said Danielle. “It was almost like when Zuri was in the room he forgot what was going on around him."
Following a heart transplant in October, Truett's parents sought to adopt their own golden doodle to help him recover.
Danielle found a Facebook post from a Kentucky breeder looking to donate a puppy to a special needs child.
"When I found out that Truett's dog in the hospital was a little female I thought, ‘I just have to give it to him there's just no questions,’" said breeder Gena Gray.
Using a group-shared plane, Truett's dad Brett and grandfather took off from Missouri.
"We flew out to Kentucky and got to pick up Zada and got to be blessed by her," Brett said.
After a nine-and-a-half hour round trip, Zada Grace arrived in time for a Christmas surprise.
"They were so excited when they opened the box,” Danielle said. “Every morning when he wakes up he is ready to see her. It's been an incredible blessing for our family."
Truett's doctors say there have been no signs of rejection of his heart transplant; a gift of life his mom said many children are still waiting to receive.
