ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in South City’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police said they found 17-year-old Davaun Winters dead in a car that crashed into a Conoco gas station sign at Broadway and Osceola around 3 a.m. The victim was reportedly shot multiple times.
Police said a 16-year-old was found inside the car but was uninjured.
Officers told News 4 the homicide is related to a crash that occurred a few blocks away, at Broadway and Osage. A 31-year-old woman and 34-year-old man fled the scene in a car when the gunfire erupted and shortly crashed nearby.
Both were taken to the hospital, police say.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
