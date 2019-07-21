NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have identified a South City 14-year-old who was found shot and killed inside a North County apartment Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a welfare check call in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane around 10:50 a.m. when they found a boy, later identified as Ien Coleman, of the 2100 block of Chippewa Street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an apartment.
He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Police learned a group of teenagers were inside the apartment when a gun went off and fatally struck Coleman.
A juvenile male has been identified as a person of interest in the case but he is not in custody.
Both the victim and the teen knew each other, police say.
Coleman's death marks the 10th child that has fallen victim to gun violence since May in the St. Louis area. The youngest victim was just 2 years old and the oldest were just 16 years old.
Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident.
