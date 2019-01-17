ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting late Wednesday night in north St. Louis.
Police said Othel Moore, 57, was shot and killed in the area of St. Ferdinand and North Newstead around 11:50 p.m. Moore was found in the middle of the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477)
