ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified a 19-year-old found shot and killed in the 5300 block of Patton Avenue Friday, police said.
Officers received a call at 1:55 p.m. and located the victim, later identified as Antown Kincade III, minutes later lying on the sidewalk. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Kincade was transported to an area hospital where he later died
News 4 will update this story when more information becomes available.
