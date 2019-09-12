ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking in front of a North County apartment complex Thursday evening. This comes after a 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself earlier in the day.
Police said the boy was found shot around 6 p.m. near the Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake near Interstate 270 and Bellefontaine Road. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police said the boy was walking with two individuals, either friends or relatives, in the 11100 block of Oak Parkway Lane when a series of gunshots rang out and the boy was struck. Police believe it wasn't a random shooting.
Donna Johnson lives in the apartment complex and said the community is sick of the violence around the St. Louis area.
"This is the second time that I've lived in these apartments this has happened and it's been a child," Johnson said. "I wish it would stop I really do."
With Thursday's fatal shooting, the wave of gun violence across the St. Louis area has claimed the lives of 16 children under the age of 17 since early May.
If you have any information about the shooting, call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
