NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was found fatally shot in a North County hotel parking lot early Sunday morning.
Kelvon Phillips, of the 11300 block of Rockgate Court, was found in the parking lot of the Budget Inn at 1405 Dunn Road. Police said the 19-year-old suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.
St. Louis County Police officers from the North County precinct responded to a call for service regarding shots fired at around 1:25 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 1-866-371-8477.
