EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State police are investigating after a body was found on the parking lot of Mason Clark Middle School in East St. Louis Sunday.
Monday morning, Illinois State police said the body was identified as 13-year-old Michael A. Moore. He reportedly died after being shot sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
According to police, the death is being investigated as a homicide and authorities do not believe the body was dumped on the parking lot.
Moore was not a student at the school, police told News 4.
Authorities said they are looking for a suspect and are working leads right now. They are asking anyone who knows anything to contact them.
No other information has been released.
