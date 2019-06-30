SOUTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) --- Homicide detectives were called to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a man was discovered dead overnight.
Officers arrived to a home in the 200 block of Upton with the front door open just before 4 a.m. Detectives found a 65-year-old man in a pool of blood inside the home near the front door, police say.
Neighbors told News 4 they heard several gunshots. The victim was described as a veteran and caring "neighborhood guy" that would let homeless people into his home to shower and eat.
No additional information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story, News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
