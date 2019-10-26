FLORIDA (CBS News) -- Eight-year-old Blake Johnson is still learning addition and subtraction. But on Thursday, he taught everyone at Florida's Hudson Elementary School a lesson in bravery when he stopped a potential school shooting.
The third grader was in the boy's bathroom when another student showed off something in his backpack: a loaded 9mm pistol.
"He pulled it out, like, and pointed it at the wall," Johnson said. "He said 'If you tell,' he'll kill me."
Johnson said he was a little scared.
But he alerted a school security guard, who quickly secured the gun and the student before anyone was hurt. That student, who is also eight, faces possible criminal charges.
