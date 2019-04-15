ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old St. James teen was charged with possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor and harassment after reportedly coercing a child to send him photographs over the internet.
Police arrested Dillon Campbell on April 12 after an investigation into his communication with a girl from Mississippi.
Police said a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Campbell is being held a $250,000 bond at the Phelps County Jail.
