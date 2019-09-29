JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old female died Saturday morning after losing control of her vehicle in Jersey County and crashing, police said.
The Illinois State Police said Jamie Edelen was travelling northbound on Lageman Road near Brighton when she lost control of her 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix. Police said she traveled on the grass shoulder, came back on the roadway and then lost control again and struck a tree line and a fence on the left side of the roadway.
Police said she was found dead in the vehicle around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.