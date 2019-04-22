DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenager died after being found fatally shot in north St. Louis County Sunday night.
Officers from the North County Police Cooperative were called to the 1700 block of Cargill Drive around 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound inside a home.
Life-saving efforts were done at the scene and the teen was taken to the hospital. Police said the victim was unable to be revived.
Witnesses reportedly told officers a silver sedan was seen speeding away from the shooting scene.
No suspects are in custody.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
The Major Case Squad has been called into investigate.
Anyone with information could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward from CrimeStoppers. To report information, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
