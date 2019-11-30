7-year-old dead, 4 injured after overnight mobile home fire in Lincoln County

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An early morning fire in Lincoln County left a young boy dead and four others injured.
Firefighters arrived to a mobile home in the 100 block of Blue Bunting Circle in Moscow Mills for a large fire just before 2 a.m. Firefighters put out the blaze and began searching the home for a child that was unaccounted for.
A 7-year-old was found dead inside the home.
Officials said nine people were able to escape from the home before fire crews arrived. Four people were taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office.
