ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in St. Ann shutting down the intersection at St. Charles Rock Rd. and Cypress Saturday afternoon.
Police said the motorcyclist was going in high speed before he crashed into an SUV. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Warren Daniels of Bridgeton.
Officers in a St. Ann patrol car saw the motorcyclist speed by, they flicked their blue light and called dispatch when the bike crashed. Police said the bike crashed before the patrol car could even get rolling.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
No one else was injured.
