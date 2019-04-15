ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Homicide detectives are investigating after a Saturday afternoon shooting left a man in critical condition.
According to police, a 25-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital just before 4 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim couldn't speak to investigators due to receiving medical treatment at the time.
Officials say the man is listed in critical, unstable condition.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
