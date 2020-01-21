ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old was shot in the head twice in north St. Louis late Monday night.
The woman was in an alley in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand when she was shot shortly after 11 p.m. The injured woman was reportedly found shot inside her car and taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.
According to police, the woman was initially unresponsive at the hospital. She was later listed in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
