ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Christmas came early for the young patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
A young girl with a big heart - who knows first-hand what is like to spend the holidays in the hospital- organized a massive toy drive for patients at Children’s.
Nine-year-old Ollie Schoonover is still receiving treatment at the hospital and she knows what it's like to spend the holidays in the hospital, having spent two holidays away from her friends and family in Liberty, Illinois.
"I spent almost the whole month of my birthday, in St. Louis and half of Halloween and half of Thanksgiving,” she said.
When she got home, Ollie said the thought of the other boys and girls still in the hospital really bothered her.
“'Imagining kids here for Christmas is kind of sad. I never really thought of other kids being in hospital for Thanksgiving it kind of hurts my feelings thinking of kids being here for Christmas, especially when they want to be here with their families," she said.
She decided to start a toy drive at her school. The school put a donation box at the entrance of the school and sent flyers home with students about the toy drive.
They collected, sorted, and wrapped all the presents and got them ready for delivery.
When all was said and done, 541-toys were collected for Ollie's toy drive. A van delivered the holiday haul Monday morning, and she said the toys that could not be given to patients in the hospital will be donated to other charities.
“It makes me feel good,” she said. “It makes me feel happy that I'm giving back.”
After donating the toys, Ollie had an appointment at the hospital to continue her chemo treatment.
