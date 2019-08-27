ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 5-year-old boy was uninjured after shots were fired inside a car Monday night in St. Louis City.
A male and a female, both 21 years old, were sitting inside a parked car in the 5900 block of Horton around 8:25 p.m. when a silver SUV pulled up and began firing shots.
The driver of the SUV immediately fled the area after the shooting, police say.
A 5-year-old boy and a woman were also inside the car but were injured. Emergency crews transported a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing
